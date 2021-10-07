Who Should Bruins Start In Net? Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark?

Conor Ryan joins John Zannis on the Boston Sports Beat to discuss daily news surrounding the Boston Bruins. Conor talks the Bruins goalie controversy and discusses if Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark should start in net.

Also, Jack Studnicka appears to be odd man out of Bruins opening night lineup.

Full Podcast: https://youtu.be/KC6llEQQTz0

