Who Will Be the Next Owner of the Washington Commanders?

There’s never a dull moment is Landover, Maryland – home of the NFL’s DMV area franchise.

After two name change and several workplace misconduct lawsuits over the last several years, the Washington Commanders are reportedly up for sale.

Inept owner’s Dan and Tanya Snyder have reportedly hired Bank of America to explore potential transactions involving the team, and said that they “remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL.” Yikes.

According to our partners at BetOnline.ag, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the most likely entrepreneur to purchase the team. Here’s a list of their odds:

Washington Commanders Next Majority Owner

Jeff Bezos +190

Josh Harris +300

Mat Ishbia +400

Robert Smith +500

Byron Allen +600

Larry Ellison +1000

Michael Dell +1200

Jay-Z +1500

Steve Pagliuca +1500

David Bilitzer +2000

Clearlake Capital +2500

Elon Musk +10000

Whatever entrepreneur decides bid on and ultimately pay for the Commanders will have to shell out quite the amount of cash. Here is the over under on what the final sale price of the team will be, according to BetOnline:

Sale Price

Over 5.5 Billion USD -120

Under 5.5 Billion USD -120

I’d be shocked if it doesn’t end up being Bezos (+190). He’s currently the fourth richest man on the planet, and with Amazon Prime Video being the current host of Thursday Night Football, he already has his hands in NFL circles – which would help his cause.

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, is way down the list at +10000. He just bought Twitter for $44 BILLION, so I don’t exactly think purchasing the Commanders is in the cards right now.

Steve Pagliuca, the current owner of the Boston Celtics, has +1500 odds and has both expressed interest in buying the franchise. Same with Jay-Z, who also sits at 15/1.

The Pick: It’s going to be Bezos (+190), and we’ll have Amazon Stadium in the DMW by 2026.

