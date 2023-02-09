Who Will Be the Super Bowl LVII MVP?

With sports gambling quickly becoming mainstream across the country, Super Bowl Sunday is the best and easiest way to familiarize yourself with it. You can literally bet on anything. The coin toss, the halftime show, the results of plays, and so much more.

My favorite bet every year is who will win the Super Bowl MVP. Betting on who will be the best player, on the best team, in the biggest game of the season is always a fun wager to keep you invested in the game.

Here are the odds, from our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag, on who will win the MVP award on Sunday:

Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award

Jalen Hurts +110

Patrick Mahomes +125

Travis Kelce +1200

Miles Sanders +2200

AJ Brown +2500

Hasson Reddick +2500

Devonta Smith +3300

Dallas Goedert +3300

Isaiah Pacheco +4500

Chris Jones +5000

Here are my top five picks to take home the award:

5. Chris Jones (+5000)

Chris Jones has been a monster for Kansas City ever since they drafted him in 2016. He was a First-Team All-Pro in 2022, tied a career-high with 15.5 sacks this season, and is one of three candidates for Defensive Player of the Year.

Jones is able to wreak havoc at any point. Betting on him going for 2+ sacks and a few TFLs in a win, would be worth a sprinkle on +5000 to win MVP.

4. Hasson Reddick (+2500)

Speaking of game wreckers, Hasson Reddick has been exactly that for the Eagles in 2022/23. After stops in Arizona and Carolina, the 2017 first-round pick signed with Philadelphia this offseason – and shined.

Reddick was second to only Nick Bosa with 16 regular season sacks – and is now pacing the postseason with 3.5. He’s been a massive addition to the Eagles pass rush.

Two years ago, the Buccaneers beat Kansas City in the Super Bowl thanks to their dominant front seven getting after Patrick Mahomes. Reddick could lead this type of charge on Sunday and bring home the MVP award in the process.

3. Travis Kelce (+1200)

Here’s where the rankings go from “longshot” to “could actually happen”.

Travis Kelce is the number one target, on the number one offense, in the number one football game of the year… yet his odds to be the best player in the game are +1200.

This feels like an obvious value play to me. If it’s not going to be a quarterback, Kelce would be by far the most likely recipient.

2. Patrick Mahomes (+125)

Could Patrick Mahomes double up on regular season MVP and Super Bowl MVP?

Seven of the last ten Super Bowl MVPs have been quarterbacks – so statistically speaking, it’s highly likely that it’ll be Mahomes’ award if the Chiefs win on Sunday.

This would be Mahomes’ second Super Bowl title and his second Super Bowl MVP award. Pretty good for a 27-year-old who is in just his fifth season as a starter.

1. Jalen Hurts (+110)

For me, the only person who beats out Mahomes in this category for Sunday is Jalen Hurts. The main reason being? The Eagles are the better team and are more likely to win.

The other? Jalen Hurts is outstanding. The third-year QB had a combined 35 touchdowns this season (22 passing and 13 rushing) in just 15 games and the Eagles were 14-1 in his starts. He also has five total TDs this postseason and is the man in charge of the dominant Philly offense.

If you want to bet on the Eagles to win the Super Bowl but don’t want to lay -1.5 on the spread, Hurts at +110 feels like a built-in moneyline bet to me.

