Who Will the Patriots Start at Quarterback Against the Jets?

After the disaster that was the Patriots Monday Night Football loss against the Bears, we’ve come away with plenty more questions than answers.

As you all know, the Patriots went with Mac Jones to start Monday’s game, but after three sub-par drives and an interception, turned to Bailey Zappe for the rest of the game.

So where will they go next week? Bill Belichick was asked on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show this morning if it’s a competition between the two QB’s this week: “We’ll evaluate the situation and take the one that’s best for the football team.”

According to our exclusive gambling partners at BetOnline.ag, Jones is more likely to get the start than Zappe against the Jets. Take a look:

Patriots Starting QB vs. Jets – Week 8

Mac Jones -140

Bailey Zappe +100

The way this entire thing was handled. In my game recap, my number one takeaway was the problem that is brewing in the quarterback room:

1. The Patriots don’t have a quarterback controversy on their hands, but they have a real problem. I’ve stood pat for a while on Mac Jones, but even I can admit that after what I saw at Gillette Stadium tonight, it’s hard to think that this team doesn’t have a QB controversy. However, after giving the Patriots offense a quick jolt in the first half, Bailey Zappe all but gave the job away again in the second half. Neither QB was great, and there are certainly some decisions to make – but I am a firm believer in Mac Jones moving forward. However, what’s happening in the New England quarterback room as a whole is football malpractice to the highest degree. Bill Belichick, Mac Jones, and Bailey Zappe all said that they knew the plan was for both QB’s to play tonight. However, many offensive players in the New England locker room said that they were not aware of the plan to play 2 QB’s. That cannot happen. Period. It’s going to ruin your franchise quarterback.

I went more in depth on this as well (read HERE), explaining just how bad this entire communication problem is for a football team.

Ultimately, as the old saying goes, when you have two quarterbacks you have none. It feels like whatever direction New England goes in this weekend – you either have a middling QB in Zappe (+100), or a QB whose confidence is completely shot in Jones (-140).

The Pick: I think Belichick smartens up and rides with who the team wants, and that’s Mac Jones (-140).

