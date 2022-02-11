Who Won the James Harden and Ben Simmons Trade?

Bob and Gary recap the very busy and tumultuous NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday where fans saw one of the biggest trades on NBA history go down. Who won the James Harden & Ben Simmons trade? Is the super team era over? All that and more on the latest episode if the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast w/ Gary Tanguay!

Show Topics:

Goodman gone again

Who won the James Harden & Ben Simmons trade?

The Nets and Lakers Downfall

Bucks Acquire Serge Ibaka and trade away Donte Divencenzo

Pacers Trade Sabonis to Kings for Haliburton

Mavericks Trade Porzingis to Wizards for Dinwiddie

Trade Deadline Recap/Thoughts

