Why Are Celtics Winless in 2023?

Why’s offense been so explosive in the NBA of late, including Donovan Mitchell’s 71 points in the Cavs’ overtime win against the Bulls & what’s wrong with the Celtics? We discuss the latest, including the Nets’ winning streak, and whether or not Joe Mazzulla will turn things around for Boston.



