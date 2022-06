BOSTON — Steph Curry hurt his foot on a pile up at the end of the Celtics’ win over the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Curry exploded again for 31 points and helped Golden State bury seven threes during a third quarter comeback attempt, where the Celtics curiously dropped against him.

Bobby Manning provided an injury update from Celtics practice and explained from conversations with several Celtics why Boston is dropping in those coverages.