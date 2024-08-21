Advocacy groups and individuals who fought for the legalisation of cannabis have made it easier than ever to access marijuana. This has allowed recreational and medicinal users to purchase cannabis products at their convenience. While many people still prefer traditional flower for their effects, there’s a growing interest in edibles online Canada.

The popularity of treats is on the rise, partly due to endorsements from numerous celebrities. These orally consumed products have become the third most popular choice among users. Why are celebrities so enthusiastic about marijuana treats? Let’s explore the reasons behind their preference.

Key Takeaways:

Celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg, Wiz Khalifa, and Snoop Dogg have helped challenge myths and negative stereotypes about weed through their work, charities, and public profiles.

Artists enjoy weed gummies due to the effects that can last up to 12 hours, with after-effects extending up to 24 hours.

Some celebrities use ganja gummies to manage pain. Kris Jenner, for example, uses them to help with her hip pain.

Popularity Demand: The Growing Weed Market

The market for edibles is rapidly expanding due to the variety of available options, including gummies, chocolates, beverages, and baked goods. They offer a discreet, smoke-free consumption method with consistent dosages. They also attract both recreational and medical users who desire long-lasting highs.

The share in total sales has increased from 4% in January 2021 to 5.8% in September 2022. The number of brands has also surged, with a 73.7% increase since September 2022. Gummies are particularly dominant, accounting for 69.4% of all edible sales in the country.

Influential Awakening Brought by Famous People

Many personalities, such as Whoopi Goldberg, Wiz Khalifa, and Snoop Dog, have been influential in debunking the myths and negative stereotypes about weed through their art, charities, and fame. The industry would be incomplete without celebrities who advertise it.

Celebrities can propel the industry through successful marketing by investing in businesses, connecting with a wide range of consumers, normalizing use, and increasing sales and engagement.

Their brands have surpassed traditional ones in the United States, such as Seth Rogen’s Houseplant and Wiz Khalifa’s Khalifa Kush. According to a study, nine celebrity kush lines outperformed traditional brands, which, on average, made over $100,000 monthly and sold cheaper products. Traditional brands had an average monthly sales revenue of $26,591 during the first quarter of 2023.

The Delicious and Long-Lasting High Makes Them a Standout Choice

Since the widespread use of cannabis, edibles have become a favourite among celebrities. There’s something about these tasty treats that many well-known figures can’t seem to get enough of. Regular Canadians are also increasingly enjoying them for their oral consumption.

Discreet – You Can Carry Them Around

They resemble everyday items like regular gummy packs or chocolate bars. Due to their familiar appearance, it’s easy to mistake them for non-cannabis products. That’s why most brands include clear warnings to store these products securely and keep them out of reach of children.

Actors appreciate the convenience of carrying them. Whether they’re busy on a movie set or preparing for an interview, they can discreetly enjoy a dose whenever needed.

“High” That Lasts Forever

One reason artists enjoy weed gummies is their long-lasting effects. Unlike smoking or vaping, which provide a quicker but shorter high, these oral products take longer for the body to absorb THC. As a result, the effects can last up to 12 hours, with residual effects extending up to 24 hours.

Using them in a safe environment, ideally with experienced friends or family, is best if you’re new. If you plan to stay at someone else’s home, make travel arrangements in advance or consider staying overnight.

Intense Than Inhalation

Celebrities attend parties and enjoy having a good time, so it’s no surprise that they might opt for an intense experience with infused gummies or chocolates. These edibles offer a potent high that can enhance their social events.

The effects can be more intense than inhaling the same dose of dried buds. This is because when you ingest THC, your liver converts it into a more potent form. The original THC and the stronger form produced by your liver contribute to the intensity of the high.

That’s why experts recommend starting with products containing no more than 2.5 mg of THC.

A Strong Treatment Option

Some famous people use gummies to manage symptoms like pain. For example, in an episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, visited a dispensary in Palm Springs to get edibles for Jenner’s hip pain.

The long-lasting effects of edible weed can offer significant relief from various ailments and are a great alternative to opioids. Weed can be a safer option compared to opioids, which carry a risk of addiction.

Consume Exactly as Needed

There’s no need to worry about consuming too much or experiencing an overwhelming “high”. These oral products are designed for easy dosage control, so you can start with a small amount and adjust as needed. The commercially available oral selection contains precise dosages by expert producers and undergoes lab testing to ensure consistency and safety.

Globalizing Weed Era: How Do Celebrities and Pop Culture Help?

Countries around the world have expressed interest in ganja in their markets. Let’s take Germany, a first-world country, as an example. Prominent Germans like football star Mario Götze, model Stefanie Giesinger, and actor Moritz Bleibtreu have invested in medicinal marijuana to help de-stigmatize its use.

Pete Davidson, known for his role on Saturday Night Live, is open about his cannabis use. He wants the public to see that he uses medical cannabis to manage his Crohn’s Disease, a serious health condition. Davidson discusses how it helps relieve his chronic stomach pain and stimulates his appetite.

Musical Influence

Music has long been intertwined with weed culture. From Bob Marley’s reggae anthems to Cypress Hill’s hip-hop, artists have used their music to promote the acceptance of marijuana. These songs have shaped public perceptions and served as anthems for a generation pushing for change.

Television Shows

Television shows have significantly influenced attitudes toward marijuana. From the acclaimed Weeds to the recent Broad City, these series have approached the topic with humor, empathy, and social commentary. They’ve depicted marijuana users as relatable individuals rather than societal outcasts.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the most popular type of oral marijuana product?

Gummies account for about 70% of all edible cannabis sales and have grown in popularity, increasing their market share by 4% over the past year. The candy, lozenge, and gum segment, which previously made up less than 1% of sales, now represents 5.4% of total category sales through the first nine months of 2022.

Are commercialized marijuana gummy, brownie, etc., better than homemade?

Buying ready-made ganja from a reputable manufacturer or dispensary ensures precise dosage. Measuring accurate dosage can be challenging, but experts have the knowledge and equipment to do it correctly. This means you can easily know the amount of THC or CBD in each piece you purchase.

Are beverages considered within the edible category?

Beverages also fall under the edible category and can be infused with cannabis. You drink them instead of chewing, and they act faster than chocolates. Some dispensaries separate this product, so if you are looking for one, check the beverage category.