Why Celtics Picked Anton Watson in NBA Draft

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning breaks down the Celtics selection of Anton Watson, picked 54th overall in the second round of the NBA Draft on Thursday. Watson played 151 career games (94 starts) at Gonzaga from 2019 to 2024, averaging 9.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 steals in 23.7 minutes per game. He finished his collegiate career with the second-most steals (215) in program history, trailing only John Stockton, and recorded the fourth-most steals in a single season at Gonzaga with 66 steals in 2022-23.

