Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss the Bruins signing Mitchell Miller. Why would the Bruins put themselves in charge of changing him? The guys also get into Nick Foligno’s production, Hampus Lindholm becoming a No. 1 defenseman and the injury bug has hit the back end.

