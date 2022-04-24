Why Didn’t Kevin Durant Shoot in Game 3 vs Celtics?

NEW YORK — Kevin Durant only took 11 shots in Game 3 vs the Celtics as his Nets fell down 0-3 in the series after a 109-103 loss in Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving played similarly passive and fouled five times, effectively becoming a non-factor while Bruce Brown and Nic Claxton carried the Nets on their best run. Going to Blake Griffin, who said the team lacked spirit post-game, felt like a desperation move for Steve Nash as Brooklyn moves on the brink of elimination.

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavn break down where it all went so wrong for the Nets and how the Celtics helped force their collapse live from Barclays Center.