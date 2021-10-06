Did Patriots Conservative Approach Cost Them Win vs Tampa?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick recap the Patriots vs Buccaneers game this past Sunday.

They discuss the return of Tom Brady, the postgame embrace between Belichick and Brady, the 4th down decisions by Bill, Mac Jones and the offensive line issues, as well as the strong defensive performance.

The Patriots lost to the Buccaneers 19-17 and have now fallen to 1-3 on the season as they now turn the page to the Houston Texans for their Week 5 matchup.

Timestamps:

0:00 Tom Brady and Bill Belichick Embrace After Game

3:08 Bill Belichick vs Seth Wickersham?

5:25 Progress Made For The Patriots

6:42 The Patriots Can’t Block Anyone

9:44 4th Down Decision Before Half

14:40 4th & 3 Decision At End Of Game

21:18 Patriots Defense vs Tom Brady

26:20 3 up/3 down

34:05 BostonSportsJournal.com member question of the day: Why has the O-Line fallen off?

Follow Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast Hosts Greg Bedard & Nick Cattles.

Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast Is Powered By Legends Apparel

Visit Legends.com today to shop the latest trends in athletic apparel from shorts, tees, hoodies and more, and save 20% when you use our code, PATS20. Offer ends October 10th.