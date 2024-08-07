Why Drake Maye Should Get Starting Reps

FOXBORO — Mike Kadlick and Taylor Kyles break down the offensive performance from the Patriots on Day 11 of training camp, and give high praise to Drake Maye for his play.

Drake Maye has looked completely different the past few days than he did the first two days of pads (compliment) — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 6, 2024

Maye, who struggled in his first two padded practice, has since improved vastly. Today, he outperformed presumed starter Jacoby Brissett.

7-on-7: Drake Maye just threw a perfect ball to Kayshon Boutte on a fade for a TD. Alex Austin in coverage. — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) August 6, 2024

