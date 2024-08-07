Close Menu
NFL

Why Drake Maye Should Get Starting Reps

Mike Kadlick and Taylor Kyles break down the offensive performance from Day 11 of Patriots camp
Jackson TolliverBy 2 Mins Read

FOXBORO — Mike Kadlick and Taylor Kyles break down the offensive performance from the Patriots on Day 11 of training camp, and give high praise to Drake Maye for his play.

Maye, who struggled in his first two padded practice, has since improved vastly. Today, he outperformed presumed starter Jacoby Brissett.

 

Jackson Tolliver is a producer, writer, and editor for CLNS Media. He graduated from Emerson College in 2024 where he studied journalism, focused on sports media. He previously worked for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent and WHDH 7News as a broadcast writer.

