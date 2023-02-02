Why is Belichick skating on the Patriots’ dysfunction?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick react to Tom Brady’s second retirement and discuss why Bill Belichick is skating on the Patriots’ dysfunction.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

1:10 Brady retires again

6:45 Herald dysfunction story reaction

18:15 Try AG1 today!

20:00 What happens with Patricia and Judge?

25:10 Greg’s Top 15 Patriots of 22

32:00 Wager with BetOnline!

33:35 Reacting to AFC & NFC Championship

39:55 BSJ member question: Thoughts on current NFL playoff format

