Why the Patriots can improve in 2022 and Patriots media coverage

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan welcomes Boston Globe media columnist Chad Finn to run down Patriots reasons for optimism next season, including Mac Jones, breakout players and solutions to coaching questions. Then, Andrew and Chad cover the state of Patriots media coverage post-Tom Brady, whether the offseason coverage has been too positive or negative and how long will fans abide by “In Bill We Trust”?

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

8:15 Chad Finn Joins Andrew!

11:05 Reasons for optimism for Patriots

40:25 State of Patriots media coverage post-Tom Brady