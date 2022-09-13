Why the Patriots offense struggled at Miami and more film notes

In a solo episode, Andrew reviews the good, bad and ugly from the Pats’ season-opening 20-7 loss at Miami, where the two-tight end package flopped, Matt Patricia failed to adjust and the pass rush came alive.
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 Intro
1:00 Kendrick Bourne plays 2 snaps
2:35 Positives from Week 1 vs Miami
9:00 Why the Pats offense struggled + 2-TE package flopped
18:50 Matt Patricia failed to adjust
20:00 How can New England fix it?
21:30 Are Pats close to unlocking Jonnu Smith?
23:32 O-Line problems and Patricia’s job
26:30 Would Bill call up Cam if Mac Jones misses time?
27:38 Rationale behind new offensive concept?
