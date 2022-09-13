Why the Patriots offense struggled at Miami and more film notes

In a solo episode, Andrew reviews the good, bad and ugly from the Pats’ season-opening 20-7 loss at Miami, where the two-tight end package flopped, Matt Patricia failed to adjust and the pass rush came alive.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

1:00 Kendrick Bourne plays 2 snaps

2:35 Positives from Week 1 vs Miami

9:00 Why the Pats offense struggled + 2-TE package flopped

18:50 Matt Patricia failed to adjust

20:00 How can New England fix it?

21:30 Are Pats close to unlocking Jonnu Smith?

23:32 O-Line problems and Patricia’s job

26:30 Would Bill call up Cam if Mac Jones misses time?

27:38 Rationale behind new offensive concept?

You can also listen and Subscribe to Pats Interference on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com every Tuesday!

READ all of Andrew’s work at https://www.bostonherald.com/author/andrew-callahan/

The Pats Interference Football Podcast is Powered By BetOnline. Visit BetOnline.Ag & use promo code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!