Why Washburn Voted Tatum OVER Brown For Celtics Finals MVP

A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis discuss the Celtics’ impressive Game 5 that resulted in their season ending with Banner 18. Their conversation then shifts to a sneak peek ahead to what’s next for the Celtics.

0:00 – Boston Wins!

1:29 – Celtics’ Team Effort

3:41 – Overcoming Concerns

9:14 – Kyrie’s Playoff Performance

10:59 – Monty Williams’ Future

16:05 – Kyrie’s Comments on Boston

18:39 – Kyrie’s Boston Behavior

21:01 – Lack of Community Engagement

25:01 – Impact of Community Involvement

27:38 – Voting Process Overview

30:13 – Split MVP Vote

32:56 – Jaylen’s MVP Win

36:38 – NBA Finals excitement

38:17 – Jaylen’s Underdog Mentality

42:00 – Comparing Playoff Performances

45:24 – Team’s Potential Dynasty

47:24 – Greatest Celtics Team

54:14 – Exploring Xavier Tillman

57:02 – Key to repeating

1:00:08 – Postseason wrap-up

1:02:44 – Duck boat experience

The Big 3 NBA Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !