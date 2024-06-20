Why Washburn Voted Tatum OVER Brown For Celtics Finals MVP

A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis discuss the Celtics’ impressive Game 5 that resulted in their season ending with Banner 18. Their conversation then shifts to a sneak peek ahead to what’s next for the Celtics.
0:00 – Boston Wins!
1:29 – Celtics’ Team Effort
3:41 – Overcoming Concerns
9:14 – Kyrie’s Playoff Performance
10:59 – Monty Williams’ Future
16:05 – Kyrie’s Comments on Boston
18:39 – Kyrie’s Boston Behavior
21:01 – Lack of Community Engagement
25:01 – Impact of Community Involvement
27:38 – Voting Process Overview
30:13 – Split MVP Vote
32:56 – Jaylen’s MVP Win
36:38 – NBA Finals excitement
38:17 – Jaylen’s Underdog Mentality
42:00 – Comparing Playoff Performances
45:24 – Team’s Potential Dynasty
47:24 – Greatest Celtics Team
54:14 – Exploring Xavier Tillman
57:02 – Key to repeating
1:00:08 – Postseason wrap-up
1:02:44 – Duck boat experience
The Big 3 NBA Podcast is presented by:
Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS
Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !