Why Were The Patriots So Conservative vs Cowboys?

Greg Bedard joins John Zannis on the Boston Sports Beat Podcast to discuss daily news surrounding the Patriots. Greg recaps the Patriots loss to the 35-29 loss in overtime.

Greg and John discuss the conservative play-calling, the defense, Mac Jones’ improvement and more! The Patriots are now 2-4 and will play the New York Jets next week.

The Patriots punted four times on 4th and short vs Dallas in Week 6. Greg and John discuss why Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels are still so conservatives knowing the team has a talent disadvantage.