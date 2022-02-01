Why Would Celtics Trade Dennis Schröder?

The splits between Marcus Smart and Dennis Schröder minutes again decided a Celtics blowout win, this time over the top-seeded Miami Heat. With Smart and the healthy starters thriving, while Schröder struggles on the bench, Marc Stein reported that the Celtics want to trade Schröder as a dump, with no money coming back.

Bobby Manning discusses Boston’s impressive play lately, and why the Celtics would trade Schröder in a certain scenario, but not a dump.

