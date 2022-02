Why would Jaylen Brown leave the Celtics? Steve Bulpett reported Boston’s star could demand a trade if the Celtics don’t turn it around.

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discuss the motivations that could lead to a breakup with Jayson Tatum when Brown hits free agency in two years. Could it potentially help the Celtics map out their future? Is there anything Brad Stevens and the front office can do to prevent Brown from asking out?