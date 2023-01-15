Wild Card Monday Night Football Cowboys vs. Buccaneers – Betting Odds, Preview, and Game Prediction

With the NFL’s second annual Super Wild Card Weekend comes the addition of playoff Monday Night Football, and who better to sport the event than Tom Brady.

The Cowboys will travel to Tampa Bay to take on the NFC South-winning Buccaneers in a battle that many see as yet another fraud bowl.

Here are the odds for Monday night, thanks to our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag:

Odds – Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

Spread: Cowboys -2.5

Total: 45.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -140/Buccaneers +120

Storylines

Cowboys

Dallas finished this season with a 12-5 record and second in the NFC East behind only the conference-leading Eagles.

Quarterback Dak Prescott threw a career-high 15 interceptions in 2022, but running backs Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott were able to carry the load for Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore’s offense. The Dallas defense held opponents to just 20.1 points per game thanks to Micah Parson’s 13.5 sacks and a combined 11 interceptions from Daron Bland, Trevon Diggs, and Malik Hooker.

The Cowboys haven’t won a postseason game since 2018. They’ll try and change those fortunes against the Buccaneers.

Buccaneers

Speaking of the Buccaneers, they finished the season 8-9 and are flat-out terrible outside of their quarterback. Tom Brady led the NFL in completions and attempts this season, threw for 4,694 yards and 25 touchdowns, and they still just barely squeaked into the postseason thanks to the rest of the division each going 7-10.

Mike Evans, the sneakiest sure-fire Hall of Famer in NFL history, had 1,000 yards receiving for the ninth year in a row and Chris Godwin eclipsed the century mark as well. However the Bucs defense and poor mismanagement from Todd Bowles and co. have led to the demise of the Brady era in Tampa.

Prediction/Pick

I know it’s hard to pick against Tom Brady in the playoffs – but I’m doing it. They really are so bad outside of him, I don’t think it’s possible to overcome this time.

Tampa Tom keeps it close, but Dak and the Cowboys pull away in the end. Kellen Moore dials up a perfect game plan for Dallas and they win on the road – covering -2.5.

Prediction: Cowboys 27 – Buccaneers 21

Side: Cowboys -2.5

Total: OVER 45.5

