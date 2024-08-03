Will the Bruins Sign Blake Wheeler or Kailer Yamamoto? w/ Joe Haggerty

Evan Marinofsky is joined by Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal to discuss potential further acquisitions for the Boston Bruins. Veterans like Kailer Yamamoto and Blake Wheeler could be great options for training camp invites. They also cover the future of head coach Jim Montgomery, and how this season could be make or break for him.
0:00 – Intro
4:50 – Bruins’ Young Prospects
7:52 – Importance of Camp Invites
9:53 – Potential Veteran Signings
11:58 – Training Camp Invites
14:53 – Michael Penhal’s Wedding
19:30 – Life Changes After Marriage
25:00 – Montgomery’s Playoff Changes
27:30 – Bruins vs. Panthers
30:04 – Montgomery Deserves Extension
32:44 – Expectations This Year
36:13 – Contract Extension Talk
39:25 – Bruins Prospect Rankings
40:58 – Bruins Drafting Respect
Poke the Bear is presented by:
Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS
Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !