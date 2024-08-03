Will the Bruins Sign Blake Wheeler or Kailer Yamamoto? w/ Joe Haggerty

Evan Marinofsky is joined by Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal to discuss potential further acquisitions for the Boston Bruins. Veterans like Kailer Yamamoto and Blake Wheeler could be great options for training camp invites. They also cover the future of head coach Jim Montgomery, and how this season could be make or break for him.

0:00 – Intro

4:50 – Bruins’ Young Prospects

7:52 – Importance of Camp Invites

9:53 – Potential Veteran Signings

11:58 – Training Camp Invites

14:53 – Michael Penhal’s Wedding

19:30 – Life Changes After Marriage

25:00 – Montgomery’s Playoff Changes

27:30 – Bruins vs. Panthers

30:04 – Montgomery Deserves Extension

32:44 – Expectations This Year

36:13 – Contract Extension Talk

39:25 – Bruins Prospect Rankings

40:58 – Bruins Drafting Respect

