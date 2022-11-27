Will the Celtics Look at the Trade or Buyout Market?

The Celtics have rattled off another win, this time against the Sacramento Kings. Boston now sits at 15-4 on the season while missing a crucial defensive piece in Robert Williams. With Williams now rumored to be returning to the Celtics by Christmas, the team will be getting a massive boost on the defensive end. Williams had first missed time last season after a torn meniscus, and while he made it back in the playoffs, he wasn’t at full strength and required another operation in September.

With the goal of a long playoff run in mind and managing workloads, should the Celtics consider pulling off a trade for another rotational center to back up Rob and Al? Should the Celtics go after a player like Jakob Poeltl, even if it costs Payton Pritchard and more? Or, should the Celtics be looking at the buyout market when the time comes? Bobby Manning and Jimmy Toscano discuss on The Garden Report.

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Calm app! For listeners of the show, Calm is offering an exclusive offer of 40% off a Calm Premium subscription at https://CALM.COM/garden!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!