Will Celtics Pay to Keep Al Horford?

One Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com Editor Sean Deveney, “What they do with Horford depends on what happens in the next few weeks, really”, but will the Boston Celtics pay to keep the band together or look for improvements?

The Celtics have a decision next month with Al Horford’s $26.5 million guaranteed contract. If they decide to cut the veteran before NBA free agency, the Celtics could save up to $14.5 million, keep their $17 million TPE that they acquired with the Evan Fournier sign-and-trade, and avoid the tax. Although, can the Celtics get any better with that money if it means costing Al Horford, who has been a key down the stretch and in the NBA Playoffs?

Heavy.com NBA Editor, Sean Deveney joins Celtics Beat with Adam Kaufman to discuss if the Celtics will pay to keep Al Horford next season.

FULL EPISODE:

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/PLAYOFFS16 and use code PLAYOFFS16 for up to 16 free meals AND 3 free gifts!

Celtics fans, we know the NBA playoffs can have you stressed out! So checkout the Calm app! For listeners of the show, Calm is offering an exclusive offer of 40% off a Calm Premium subscription at https://CALM.COM/garden!