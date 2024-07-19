Will Celtics sign Sam Hauser to extension + ranking Celtics threats

Brian Robb is joined by guest Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) to discuss a host of Celtics topics, including the looming ownership sale, Sam Hauser’s next deal, big-picture offseason thoughts around the NBA, and much more.

Get ready for an in-depth discussion on the NBA offseason and the Celtics’ strategic moves in the latest episode of Still Poddable. Dive into the Celtics’ roster stability post a successful season and the potential impact of ownership changes on player retention decisions. Explore the uncertain future of Sam Hauser amidst evolving financial dynamics in the league, drawing comparisons to similar player contracts like Duncan Robinson.

Discover the challenges and opportunities players face in the ever-changing NBA market landscape. Stay tuned for insights on player evaluations, team strengths, and the competitive landscape of the Eastern Conference, including potential threats like the 76ers, Knicks, and Bucks. Join the conversation on player development, summer league prospects, and the buzz around upcoming basketball events, offering a comprehensive view of the Celtics’ journey ahead.

0:00 – Intro

2:22 – Celtics offseason excitement

7:51 – Uncertainty with new owner

10:39 – Market impact on Sam Hauser

15:38 – Team-friendly contract negotiations

17:19 – Uncertainty surrounding player contracts

22:55 – Duncan Robinson’s career arc

25:32 – Uncertainty in free agency

29:23 – More MVPs than Celtics

30:59 – Jumping on the Knicks

37:00 – OKC starting five

44:19 – Celtics’ unique strengths

