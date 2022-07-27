Will Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant?

Bob & Jeff weigh the pros and cons on the Celtics possibly trading Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant & discuss Boston’s best way to move forward in light of this week’s report

0:55: Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart & picks for Kevin Durant?

2:10: Why trading for Durant isn’t about Jaylen Brown

7:35: Durant first-round performance against the Celtics

11:10: Did anyone think Jaylen would be this good?

13:30: Do we overrate the 2021-22 Celtics?

16:39: What does Ime Udoka think about Kevin Durant for Jaylen Brown?

20:20: Would Brad Stevens actually pull the trigger on moving Jaylen for Durant?

26:11: Jeff’s exciting news from the Peach Jam in Georgia