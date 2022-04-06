Will Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown Elevate Their Game in Playoffs?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss where the Celtics stand entering the last week of the NBA’s regular season. Plus, will Jaylen Brown take his game to a new level come playoff time?

The A List Podcast is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

The A List Podcast with Sherrod and Kwani, is available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube as well as all of your podcasting apps. Subscribe, and give us the gift that never gets old or moldy- a 5-Star review – before you leave!

TIMESTAMPS

0:00 Where the Celtics stand after Pacers & Wizards Wins

1:45 Life without Robert Williams

7:15 Jaylen Brown heating up as Playoffs near

12:45 Do the Celtics have unvaccinated players?

23:00 Marcus Smart is the favorite for DPOY on BetOnline

24:20 Jayson Tatum’s Health + Resting Players

28:00 Realistic finish for Celtics