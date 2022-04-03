Subscribe
Will Jayson Tatum Make First Team All-NBA?

All-NBA, all vaccinated (?), and almost being done with the regular season with Kwani Lunis
The Boston Celtics have at least one player likely to land on an All-NBA team for the 2021-22 season in All-Star forward Jayson Tatum, but due to his eligibility at both guard and forward for the honor (to say nothing of the positional flexibility afforded some stars but not others), it remains unclear whether the St. Louis native will end up with first, second, or third team honors.

Uncertainty also abounds in the team’s media coverage with potential playoff eligibility in a series against the Toronto Raptors with speculation abounding regarding the vaccination status of all Celtics players in light of Toronto’s vaccine mandate.

In this episode of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast, we team up with “The A-List” podcast host and NBC 10 Boston broadcaster Kwani A. Lunis to talk through these forward-looking issues.

Join your usual hosts Cameron Tabatabaie, Alex Goldberg, and Justin Quinn as we do our best to suss out where Tatum (and the rest of the league’s best players) should be honored by the league and more.

