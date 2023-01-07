Will Noah Vonleh trade lead to more moves + evaluating Celtics role players

Brian Robb and Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston break down an up-and-down start to 2023 for the Celtics. The guys look at the center situation with Rob Williams role, whether the Noah Vonleh trade could be a signal of more potential additions to come, the performance of the Celtics bench and much more.

