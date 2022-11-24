Will Patriots offense be enough vs. Vikings?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick recap the Patriots win over the Jets and preview their Thanksgiving matchup with the Vikings.

Go to BetOnline.ag and use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/BEDARD a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

Trending Jayson Tatum as Impressive as Ever Celtics Opening Night Win

Check us out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on our annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:32 Could David Andrews really play against the Vikings?

1:58 Zach Wilson gets benched by the Jets

6:23 Isaiah Wynn out, Connor McDermott back

8:52 Patriots vs Jets recap + film notes

29:30 3 up/3 down vs NYJ

33:00 Patriots vs Vikings Thanksgiving Preview

40:07 Game pick: MIN -2.5 vs NE, 42.5 o/u

46:15 BSJ MEMBER QUESTION: Questions on LB Devin Lloyd’s hype