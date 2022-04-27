Will Robert Williams Start Game 1 for the Celtics?

BOSTON — Robert Williams III returned in round one of the NBA Playoffs for Celtics vs Nets Game 3 and 4, but clearly did not look like himself in limited minutes off the bench. The sweep gave the Celtics a chance to ramp him up in practice this week toward his normal minutes and rotations after his return from meniscus surgery, and he’ll be needed to defend Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez if the Bucks take care of business vs the Bulls on Wednesday.

Bobby Manning discusses Robert Williams saying he felt a step behind defensively and how he fits into the possible round two series against the Bucks, tentatively scheduled to begin Sunday at 1 EST, outside Celtics practice.