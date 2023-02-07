Will the Bruins be in on Big-Name Trades at this Trade Deadline?

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal rides solo on this episode and discusses some of the biggest topics surrounding the team such as Jake DeBrusk, trading players off the current roster and the likelihood of the Bruins going after big-name trade targets.



Go to https://HelloFresh.com/BRUINS21 and use code BRUINS21 for 21 free meals plus free shipping!

Go to BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/BRUINS for a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!