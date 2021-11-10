Will the Celtics Ever Win at TD Garden?

On this episode of the A List podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely and Kwani A. Lunis react to the news that Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown will be out 1-2 weeks with a hamstring injury. Can the Celtics secure their first home win Wednesday vs the Raptors? Also is Jayson Tatum coming into his own as a leader? Also, the Jokic brothers vs the Morris twins.

A List Podcast w/ A. Sherrod Blakely & Kwani A. Lunis: Ep. 49

0:50 Jaylen Brown (hamstring) OUT 1-2 weeks

6:00 Ben Simmons for Jaylen Brown rumor

15:00 Celtics Winless at home

23:35 Jayson Tatum NOT HAPPY With Smart’s criticism

35:55 Celtics will not name captains

40:00 What was Marcus Smart thinking vs Mavs

42:40 Kyrie Irving on All-Star ballot; Should he play?

51:00 Jokic altercation with Markieff Morris; Jokic Brothers vs Morris Brothers

