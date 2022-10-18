Will the Celtics Honor Bill Russell on Opening Night against the 76ers With a Win?

The Boston Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday night in what could be a potential Eastern Conference Finals matchup. What are some of the predictions for this game, and both teams moving forward? Hear the A List squad discuss the possibilities with special guest Kieth Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

TIMESTAMPS:

:43 – How is Ben Simmons’ spirit changed in New York?

2:41 – James Harden preseason assessment

3:53 – How will Harden’s physical improvements impact his game?

5:15 – Does Harden’s new contract actually benefit the Sixers more?

8:20 – How will the Sixers handle it if their plan A goes wrong?

11:35 – Joel Embiid had a quiet offseason, what can you look forward to with his game this season?

13:30 – This season for Doc Rivers will be career-defining .

16:05 – What is the realistic expectation for the 76ers this season?

18:13 – Tobias Harris will be a determining factor for the 76ers’ success.

21:35 – Who to watch on the 76ers’ roster.

23:00 – How has Rivers been handling the pressure to succeed in Philly?

27:25 – What does Jayson Tatum need to change this season?

33:35 – To be the league MVP, Tatum needs to be the Celtics’ MVP

37:23 – Who are the 76ers worried about in Boston?

40:00 – Malcolm Brogdon could be the one to put the Celtics over the top

41:10 – A-List winning picks for game 1

49:00 – What does Jordan Poole’s extension mean for Draymond?

