Will the Celtics Take a 2-0 Series Lead vs the Nets?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis recap Game 1 of the series between the Celtics and Nets and look ahead to Game 2.

The A List Podcast is Powered by BetOnline & Indeed!

Go to BetOnline.ag & Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Start hiring RIGHT NOW with a SEVENTY-FIVE DOLLAR SPONSORED JOB CREDIT to upgrade your job post at https://Indeed.com/ALIST ! Offer valid through April 30th.

The A List Podcast with Sherrod and Kwani, is available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube as well as all of your podcasting apps. Subscribe, and give us the gift that never gets old or moldy- a 5-Star review – before you leave!

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

1:10 Celtics vs Nets Game 1 Recap + Jayson Tatum’s Game-Winner

5:40 Kyrie Irving’s Beef with Boston & Fined 50k for ‘obscene gestures’

11:05 Kevin Durant’s Performance in Game 1…Will he bounce back?

15:30 Marcus Smart win Defensive Player of the Year

22:50 Game 2 Preview

27:23 Game 2 Key Matchups