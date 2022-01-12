Will the Celtics Tank or Take Off?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss the recent drama surrounding Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as talks of splitting them are resurfacing in the media. Also, they recap the Celtics win over the Pacers and discuss future of the franchise.

A List Podcast w/ A. Sherrod Blakely & Kwani A. Lunis: Ep. 58

0:50 Jayson Tatum RESPONDS to Kendrick Perkins

10:40 Tatum says him and Jaylen “want to figure it out together”

13:07 C’s Need to Make Tatum & Brown Work

22:49 Celtics OT win vs Pacers

29:45 Should the Celtics tank?

31:30 Celtics Have a drafting problem

41:11 Should C’s trade Dennis Schroder or Josh Richardson?

44:40 Nesmith isn’t ready, Langford shows flashes, Pritchard has the confidence

53:00 Ben Simmons & Tobias Harris Trade Talk

