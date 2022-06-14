Will the Celtics Tap Out or Take Off in the NBA Finals?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis recap the Celtics Game 5 Loss vs the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Can Boston come back and raise Banner 18?

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Celtics Go Down 3-2 vs Warriors

7:00 Jayson Tatum’s Struggles

13:00 “Ime Udoka is getting Out Coached”

13:20 Jaylen Brown STRUGGLES

17:30 Game 6 Preview

19:35 Derrick White HAS to Step Up

21:00 Bench issues

22:40 Is Ime Udoka to blame?

25:33 Sherrod joins the pod!

25:50 Game 5 Recap 30:30 Can the Celtics win game 6?

34:50 Coach Udoka’s adjustments