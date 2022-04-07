Subscribe
Will the Celtics Try to Win vs the Bucks?

Celtics face the Bucks to effectively decide who's the two seed on a back-to-back after beating the Bulls. Should they try to take it or tank?
Bobby ManningBy 1 Min Read

CHICAGO — The Celtics secured the 4 seed at worst with a dominating win over the Bulls on Wednesday, remaining in the 2 seed for now ahead of a key game against close competitors in the Bucks. Potentially a playoff preview, Boston can rest and potentially avoid the Nets in round one with a loss, or all but secure home court against everyone except Miami in the east with a win. Will the Celtics try to win in Milwaukee?

Bobby Manning discusses Al Horford and Marcus Smart’s comments on the subject from the United Center on Wednesday.

