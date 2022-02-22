Will the Patriots Name a Defensive Coordinator?

FOXBORO, MA — In Evan Lazar’s series of offseason questions he discusses if Jerod Mayo or Steve Belichick could be named Defensive Coordinator for the Patriots. The Patriots have had multiple coaches leave this offseason and they still remain without an official defensive coordinator. Currently the New England defense has three different voices in head coach Bill Belichick, outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick, and inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. Evan discusses the possibility of Mayo and Steve being named the official DC for next season.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

SUPPORT CLNS MEDIA’S SPONSOR Coda: With Coda, you can solve for just about anything. And right now you can get started having your team all working together on the same page for FREE! Head over to https://coda.io/garden to get started for FREE!

CLNS Media has decided to join Discord! You should too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs