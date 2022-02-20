Will the Patriots Pay J.C. Jackson This Offseason?

In Evan Lazar’s series of offseason questions he starts off with CB J.C Jackson and his offseason contract situation. Now that Jackson’s one-year, $3.3 million RFA tender contract is expired, he’s projected for a huge deal this offseason ill Belichick and the Patriots may elect to franchise tag their star cornerback for $17.5 million if they do not offer him a long-term deal.

The former undrafted CB from Maryland has 25 career interceptions, 3 fumble recoveries in his 4-year career. Also, 17 of his 25 INTs have come over the past two seasons which leads the entire NFL.

