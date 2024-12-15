Will the Thunder and Celtics Meet in the Finals? | Big 3 NBA Podcast

A. Sherrod Blakely is joined by Josue Pavon, who covers the Oklahoma City Thunder for Clutchpoints. The pair discusses OKC’s run to the NBA Cup finals, all without their young star Chet Holmgren. As they continue to roll, could they carry their momentum all the way to the NBA Finals? Would the Celtics be there too? Who would win?

