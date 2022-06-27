Wing Scoring Should be Celtics Number One Priority

The gang joins the show for the first time to discuss the Celtics offseason. Members: Adam, Evan, Seth Landman, and Corey Goodman. Why the Celtics NEED to use that big TPE, should Boston bolster it’s big man rotation, stop saying the Celtics need a point guard, and MORE in this episode.

2:27 Will the Celtics use the big TPE?

26:34 Does Boston really need more big-man depth?

36:28 Celtics options for the MLE

47:32 Should the C’s trade Jaylen for Durant?

50:29 The Celtics DO NOT NEED A POINT GUARD

