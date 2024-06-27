Winners and losers in the Ullmark trade

Joe Haggerty and Evan Marinofsky discuss the pros and cons of the Linus Ullmark trade between the Bruins and the Senators.
0:00 – Intro
1:45 – Ullmark trade breakdown
5:30 – Creating cap space
7:01 – Comparing 25th and 39th picks
10:47 – Impact of Korpisalo’s salary
12:28 – Ullmark’s departure
14:02 – Moving on from goalie hugs
15:49 – Korpisalo’s future with Bruins
18:16 – One-year two-way deal
20:04 – Spinning him after season
24:59 – Florida Panthers’ physical play
26:50 – Bruins’ core player considerations
29:26 – New England prospects for Bruins
30:59 – Young player potential
