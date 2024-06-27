Winners and losers in the Ullmark trade

Joe Haggerty and Evan Marinofsky discuss the pros and cons of the Linus Ullmark trade between the Bruins and the Senators.

0:00 – Intro

1:45 – Ullmark trade breakdown

5:30 – Creating cap space

7:01 – Comparing 25th and 39th picks

10:47 – Impact of Korpisalo’s salary

12:28 – Ullmark’s departure

14:02 – Moving on from goalie hugs

15:49 – Korpisalo’s future with Bruins

18:16 – One-year two-way deal

20:04 – Spinning him after season

24:59 – Florida Panthers’ physical play

26:50 – Bruins’ core player considerations

29:26 – New England prospects for Bruins

30:59 – Young player potential

