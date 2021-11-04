With Sam Darnold’s Status Up In The Air, Patriots Could Face Former XFL Star PJ Walker on Sunday

The Patriots listed 12 players on the injury report ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Carolina Panthers. CB J.C. Jackson remains out due to a illness while QB Sam Darnold (Concussion/Right Shoulder) was not spotted during the media portion of practice on Thursday. PJ Walker told reporters he is preparing for Sunday’s game against New England as though he will be the Panthers’ starter.

The full injury report on Thursday included:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB J.C. Jackson, Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DT Christian Barmore, Foot

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs

DL Carl Davis, Hand

S Cody Davis, Hand

S Kyle Dugger, Neck

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

LB Josh Uche, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

CAROLINA PANTHERS (4-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Toe

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

QB Sam Darnold, Concussion / Right Shoulder

FULL AVAILABILITY

LB Jermaine Carter Jr., Ankle

G Pat Elflein, Hamstring

T Cameron Erving, Knee

CB Stephon Gilmore, Quad

CB CJ Henderson, Shoulder

C Matt Paradis, Knee

LB Shaq Thompson, Foot

