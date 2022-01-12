The Boston Bruins are sure to be in the market for some help come the March 21st Trade Deadline.

They’ve just gotten star goalie Tuukka Rask signed and sealed for one-year, $1 million. It’s a bargain and doesn’t hurt them much against the cap.

With three NHL-caliber goalies in the system, the attention now turns to help up front.

This past Saturday, Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek listed the Bruins as a team that’s expressed interest in Arizona Coyotes winger Lawson Crouse.

Crouse fits the description of a typical player Bruins GM Don Sweeney might like. He’s a 6-foot-4, 220 lb. winger who slots in the lineup as a power forward who can also put up points. In 32 games this season, he’s registered nine goals and 17 points. Granted, that’s on a brutal Coyotes team and with lots of opportunity but still, he is producing.

When it comes to his contract, he’s in the final year of a three-year deal that carries a $1.53 million cap hit. He’s a restricted free agent at the end of this season, which means he comes as more than a rental.

So here’s the million-dollar question: Is Crouse worth it?

On the latest Bruins Beat, Marina Maher of Barstool Sports joined me to discuss that, as well as the emergence of Oskar Steen, Tuukka Rask and the importance of Brad Marchand. We also discussed David Krejci’s latest comments on Bruce Cassidy.

