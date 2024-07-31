Would Patriots Defense Survive Without Judon and Barmore?

FOXBORO — Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles report on-site from Patriots training camp day 6, discussing the Mathew Judon contract situation, Christian Barmore’s health scare, Drake Maye’s slump, and more.

0:00 – Intro

0:24 – Christian Barmore update

2:44 – Matthew Judon situation

4:30 – Judon’s open revolt

5:47 – Judon’s contract frustration

8:21 – Judon’s agent involvement

12:50 – Quarterback updates

14:21 – Drake Maye struggles

16:54 – Maye’s potential concerns

18:11 – Comparing Maye and Mac Jones

21:59 – Promising offensive line

