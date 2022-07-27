Would you trade Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis react to the reports that say the Boston Celtics offered Jaylen Brown in a package for Kevin Durant.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:45 Reacting to reports that Celtics offered Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant

7:05 Jaylen tweets SMH over rumors; Should Boston be worried about JB walking?

15:00 What would a Tatum and KD tandem look like?

21:50 Would you throw Marcus Smart in a deal?

26:27 Will Donovan Mitchell be a Knick?

29:58 Will Russell Westbrook be a Laker?

30:30 Will James Harden or Luka Dončić be in better shape at training camp?