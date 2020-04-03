WWE Wrestlemania 36 Preview…Yes, This is Taking Place

Coronavirus has shut down the world but not WWE's Wrestlemania 36

WWE Wrestlemania 36 will take place as planned. Because of course it will. Vince McMahon, who had once swept one of his dead wrestlers off the mat and continued on with a PPV, isn’t going to let a global pandemic put a stop to wrestling’s greatest spectacle.

Wrestlemania 36 isn’t going to be the great spectacle Wrestlemania’s have traditionally been. No Super Bowl-like gravitas, no mega stadiums filled with nearly 100,000 fans. It won’t even be lived.

In fact, Wrestlemania has already taken place. The event was taped back on March 25th and 26th, and will air this weekend, April 4th and 5th on WWE Network.

It sounds rather dull. However, with it being one of the few means of entertainment due to the Coronavirus shutdown, it may actually take on greater intrigue than ever as America slowly settles into a state of boredom.

Betting on Wrestlemania is also taking place. Below is a preview of matches with the aforementioned betting odds.

Saturday, April 4th

Aleister Black (-700) vs Bobby Lashley (+400)

Dolph Ziggler (+130) vs Otis (-170)

Edge (-500) vs Randy Orton (+300)

Elias vs King Corbin (-120)

Sami Zayn (c, -200) vs Daniel Bryan (+150)

Smackdown Women’s Champ Elimination Match Winner

Sasha Banks +100

Bayley (c) +125

Lacey Evans +400

Naomi +650

Tamina +3300

The Miz & Morrison (c, +100) vs The New Day (+300) vs The Usos (+125)

Sunday, April 5th

Becky Lynch (c, +140) vs Shayna Baszler (-180)

Brock Lesnar (c, +225) vs Drew McIntyre (-350)

Rhea Ripley (c, -175) vs Charlotte Flair (+135)

Seth Rollins (+160) vs Kevin Owens (-230)

The Fiend (-500) vs John Cena (+300)

The Undertaker (-400) vs AJ Styles (+250)