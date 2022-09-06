2022 NFL Opening Night – Bills vs. Rams Betting Preview and Prediction

Regular season football is BACK! After a very long six months, we finally have meaningful football games back in our lives.

The Buffalo Bills will visit the LA Rams on Thursday night to kickoff the 2022 NFL season. The game will kickoff at 8:20pm and will air on NBC.

You know what meaningful sports means? Meaningful sports betting! Here are the odds for Thursday night’s game, according to our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag:

Odds – Bills vs. Rams

Spread: Bills -2.5

Total: 53

Moneyline: Bills -136/Rams +116

Storylines

LA Rams

The LA Rams are coming off of a dominant 2021 season that they capped off with a Super Bowl win. Quarterback Matthew Stafford secured himself as a surefire Hall of Famer, Cooper Kupp cemented himself as one of the most dynamic playmakers in football, and Sean McVay got over the championship-hump at the early age 36.

But can they do it again? LA has +1100 odds to repeat as Super Bowl champs according to BetOnline.ag. Though it looks like Stafford is going to be nursing a shoulder injury for most of the season, the Rams defense got even better this offseason with the addition of Bobby Wagner – and DL Aaron Donald continues to get better with age. I don’t see a championship hangover in the Rams future – but winning it again could be a stretch.

Trending Patriots Have the Talent to Control Passing Game on Both Ends

Buffalo Bills

The Bills also had an incredible 2021 season for themselves despite not making it to the AFC Championship Game. Josh Allen came on the scene stronger than ever and used his arm, his legs, and his improved decision making to catapult himself into a top 3 NFL quarterback.

Buffalo also will see the return of superstar cornerback Tre’Davious White at some point in 2022. White missed the second half of last season with a torn ACL and although he was placed on PUP and will miss the teams first four games, he’s bound to have an impact down the stretch for the Bills.

Buffalo has the highest odds to win Super Bowl LVII at +600 according to BetOnline. Though they’re the favorites, I think they’re being wildly overrated. They’re a playoff team in the AFC and will win the East, but 6/1 odds to them is not good value.

Prediction/Pick

I think we’re in for a real treat on Thursday night. We get two high-powered offenses who continue to prove their worth in the modern-NFL. The 2022 opener is destined to be a track meet.

Though I think the Bills will have a great season, I have a hard time backing them as favorites in this spot. The Rams are at home, and are simply the better team. LA wins outright on opening night.

Prediction: Rams 31 – Bills 28

Side: Rams +2.5

Total: OVER 43

