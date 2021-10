Celtics Stuff Live’s Justin Poulin and Jon Duke previewed the Celtics season kicking off on Wednesday at MSG and the ongoing (inane) debate regarding captains and the Jays playing footsie. In the 2nd half, the guys debate Jon’s list of the top 15 Celtics ever… does Tatum make the list?

Celtics Stuff Live and the CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!